Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $519,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.82.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.51 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $967,019.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,053.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,833 shares of company stock worth $1,636,872 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

