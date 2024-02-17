Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Photronics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Photronics by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Photronics by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Photronics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 687,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 325,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

