Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Funko worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Funko stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

