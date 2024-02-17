Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,200 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

