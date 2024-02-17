Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,500 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.3 %

ALGM opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

