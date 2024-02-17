Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,700 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ePlus were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ePlus by 862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ePlus by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

ePlus Stock Up 0.1 %

ePlus stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

