Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,800 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.