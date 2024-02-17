Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,200 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 120.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.26 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

