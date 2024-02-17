Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,500 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 132.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.42 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

