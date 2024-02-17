Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,100 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yelp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 161,291 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,327 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

