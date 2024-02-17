Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 500 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $105.24 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,493.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,514 shares of company stock worth $2,352,780. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

