Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 500 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.56.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of SWAV opened at $262.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $520,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,572.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,326,625 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

