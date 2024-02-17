Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,400 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rambus were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

