Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

CFLT opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 417,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,484,960. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

