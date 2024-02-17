Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of 23andMe worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ME. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

ME stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $27,754.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,851.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,644 shares of company stock worth $91,744. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

