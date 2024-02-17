Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.34% of Snap-on worth $46,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $267.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

