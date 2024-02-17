Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.41

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and traded as low as $22.10. Sodexo shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

Sodexo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62.

Sodexo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.