Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Down 3.4 %
SONY stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. The company has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group
Sony Group Profile
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sony Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.