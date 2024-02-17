Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Get Southern alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Southern stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.