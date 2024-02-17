Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.