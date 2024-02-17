Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $295,056.30 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $295,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,443.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,955,000 after acquiring an additional 426,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,008,000 after acquiring an additional 946,200 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

