Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.38.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.3 %

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Shares of TOY opened at C$35.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

