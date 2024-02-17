Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.37

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $155.37 and last traded at $155.30, with a volume of 581049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,922,000 after acquiring an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,850,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.