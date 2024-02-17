Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,836 shares of company stock worth $7,950,127. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

