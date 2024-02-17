STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.10 and a beta of 0.81. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 4,042 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $109,578.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,768,430 shares in the company, valued at $291,932,137.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

