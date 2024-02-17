Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium Trading Down 4.5 %

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.96. Standard Lithium has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Standard Lithium by 170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

