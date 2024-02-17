State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 159,474 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,474 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PACB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

