State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCS. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $30.33 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.