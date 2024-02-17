State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $575,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.