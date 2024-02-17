State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 28,056 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,056 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 1,028,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 652,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 624,357 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,098,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

