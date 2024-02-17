State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 18,045 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

