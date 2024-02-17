State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

