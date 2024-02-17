State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Carter’s worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 336,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $81.39 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

