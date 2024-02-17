State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,018 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,771,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $92.64 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

