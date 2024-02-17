Stephens Raises Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $8.00

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

