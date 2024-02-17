Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Steven Madden stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

