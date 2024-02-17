StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

AEMD stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

