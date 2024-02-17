StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

See Also

