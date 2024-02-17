Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Sun Life Financial worth $35,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,590,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,355 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $54.11.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

