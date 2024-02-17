SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $4.25 Price Target at UBS Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $4.00 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Susquehanna upped their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.51.

SPWR opened at $3.62 on Friday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $16.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,640,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 197,287 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 144.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

