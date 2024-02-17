Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Buys 225,619 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,619 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

