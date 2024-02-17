Swiss National Bank Acquires 800 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Sanmina worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 154.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter worth $196,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
SANM stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
