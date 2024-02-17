Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 23,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,771 shares of company stock worth $4,001,966 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

