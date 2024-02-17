Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

