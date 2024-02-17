Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Rapid7 worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.