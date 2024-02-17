Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Columbia Sportswear worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

