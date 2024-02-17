Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of TEGNA worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,750,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,675,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,294,000 after acquiring an additional 257,933 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,574,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,046,000 after acquiring an additional 445,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,982,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,177,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $14.63 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

