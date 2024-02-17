Swiss National Bank Purchases 100 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Credit Acceptance worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total transaction of $262,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CACC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $561.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

