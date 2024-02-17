Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ IART opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.76. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

