Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,387.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,906,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,149 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

TPH stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

